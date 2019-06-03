3 robbers held after police encounter

Three robbers were arrested during a checking at Lala Lajpat Rai Road in South East district’s Hazrat Nizamuddin, following a brief exchange of fire, the police said on Sunday.

One of the arrested accused, later identified as Faizan, suffered a bullet injury on his leg, while the other two, Salmaan and Shuaib, were chased and held. All are residents of Bhajanpura.

Chinmoy Biswal, DCP (South East), said that special police teams had been tasked to erect pickets and detect criminals in Hazrat Nizamuddin police station area. “On Sunday afternoon, an information regarding movement of the robbers in Hazrat Nizamuddin was received. A trap was laid on Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, on the carriage way running from Moolchand to Lodhi Road,” said Mr. Biswal.

Around 3.50 p.m., a motorcycle was spotted with three suspects on it. A police team signalled the rider to stop but on seeing the police, one of them got down and started running. The other two also tried to escape, but they were chased and caught at Lodhi Road flyover.

“The police ran after Faizan, who fired three rounds at them. The policemen also fired two rounds in retaliation. One of the bullets hit him on his right leg. He was later taken to AIIMS,” said Mr. Biswal.

Faizan has been involved in 13 cases of snatching, robbery and cases under the Arms Act. “Salmaan is involved in 15 cases of robbery, snatching and cases under the Arms Act, while Shuaib is involved in a case of snatching,” Mr. Biswal said.