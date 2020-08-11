3 policemen among five arrested for robbing businessman in city

Five persons, including three Delhi police personnel, were arrested for allegedly robbing a businessman at gunpoint in Vasant Kunj area, said a senior officer on Monday.
The police said on August 9, Naveen Sehrawat, director of a business firm, had lodged a complaint of robbery at Vasant Kunj (North police station).
In his complaint, he had alleged that four masked men entered his office and told him that they were policemen.
When he asked to show their ID cards, one of them slapped him and another one pointed a pistol at him and threatened to shoot him. They asked him to hand over the cash to them.
Staffers thrashed
“The staffers at his office tired to call the police but they were thrashed. One of the employees raised an alarm. This panicked the robbers and three of them managed to flee by jumping off the balcony, while one who was later identified as Jai Kapoor was held,” the FIR said.
A senior police officer said: “The arrested policemen were identified as Sandeep Kumar, Manu Kumar and Amit Kumar. It was confirmed that they had earlier extorted the businessman and they have come again to take money. We are going through their records to find out if they were previously involved in any other criminal cases.”
