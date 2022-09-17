3 persons killed in Delhi every day in road crashes; 40% of them pedestrians: report

Overspeeding one of the main factors leading to high number of fatal accidents, says Delhi Traffic Police’s Delhi Road Crash Report 2021

The Delhi police data also showed an increase in the number of total road crash victims — 1,239 persons were killed in 2021, while 1,196 died in 2020.

An average of three persons were killed every day in the Capital in road accidents over the last two years, states Delhi Traffic Police’s Delhi Road Crash Report 2021.

The majority of the victims in road crashes last year were pedestrians — 504 dead (40%) and 1,536 injured. The figures were similar in 2020 when 505 pedestrians were killed and 1,241 were injured on the road.

The police data also showed an increase in the number of total road crash victims — 1,239 persons were killed in 2021, while 1,196 died in 2020.

The report showed that disobeying traffic rules resulted in the highest number of road crashes (277 cases), followed by overspeeding (213 instances) in 2021.

Traffic police officers said overspeeding is one of the main factors leading to the high number of fatal accidents, particularly on the National Highways and other major arterial roads.

Motorcyclists occupied the second spot on the list of crash victims with 472 deaths in 2021 and 441 fatalities in 2020.

Stress on helmets

Special CP Traffic (Zone 2) S. S. Yadav said not wearing helmets was one of the major reasons for the deaths of motorcyclists. “A road safety initiative for two-wheeler riders can be started at the State level. Free-to-use helmets can also be provided at important junctions and metro stations with a use-and-return policy. The helmet should also be properly fastened in order for it to be effective and prevent fatal crashes,” Mr. Yadav said.

Hit-and-run cases saw a reduction with 555 incidents reported in 2021, compared with 579 cases in 2020. “Simple crashes” (non-fatal) saw a sharp rise with 1,035 cases in 2021 against 862 cases in 2020, the report said.

The 47-km-long Outer Ring Road, for the second consecutive year, was categorised as the most fatal crash-prone road with 95 deaths in 2021 and 100 fatalities in 2020. The Outer Ring Road passes through 14 junctions, including ISBT flyover, Delhi Cantt., Malviya Nagar, among other areas.