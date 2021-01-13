3 of family held for stealing jewellery from shop

New Delhi

13 January 2021 03:48 IST

All of them have criminal background; all stolen items recovered, say police

Three members of a family have been arrested for allegedly stealing gold jewellery from a shop in south Delhi’s Chattarpur, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused — Mithlesh (55), her daughter Durgeshwari (21) and son Chirag (19), — are from Madangir. They usually target old-aged shopkeepers at jewellery stores, they said.

The complainant, Shambhu Dayal, on December 25, 2020, said two women came to his shop and asked him to show earrings. He showed them earrings and after some time, they left the shop without buying anything. Later, the shopkeeper found that one box of earrings was missing. On watching the CCYV footage, he saw the women stealing the box, which weighed 50g.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said the CCTV footage of the shop and nearby spots were analysed and it was revealed that the two women had come to commit the crime came on a metallic red scooty with a man, who was waiting outside the store.

“During probe, it was revealed that the scooty had crossed the border and reached Sikanderpur. This route was taken to mislead the police. But on checking details of the scooty, our team managed to reach Madangir from where the offending vehicle was traced,” he said.

Next, the three were nabbed. All three of them have criminal backgrounds. The woman’s husband and two elder sons were found to be involved in more than eight criminal cases, including murder, robbery, snatching and thefts, he said.

The vehicle and stolen jewellery have been recovered from the accused. Mithlesh was earlier arrested in 2013 in a case of murder.