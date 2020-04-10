3 new cases in Gautam Buddha Nagar

Gautam Buddha Nagar registered three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the tally to 63. Of these, 12 have been totally cured, an official release said.

The new cases have been reported in Noida’s Sector 50, Sector 93 A and Sector P 12 of Greater Noida, a health official said. The release also stated that 1,168 samples have been collected in the district, which emerged as a hotspot in U.P. and 809 people are under surveillance.

After reports of inconvenience to residents from different hotspots sealed on Wednesday emerged, DM Suhas L.Y. tweeted, “We are trying to minimise your inconvenience by ensuring all emergency and essential services. The decision of lockdown has only been taken keeping in mind the health and welfare of all residents. Let us do our individual duty for the collective good.”