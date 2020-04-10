3 new cases in Gautam Buddha Nagar

Gautam Buddha Nagar registered three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the tally to 63. Of these, 12 have been totally cured, an official release said.
The new cases have been reported in Noida’s Sector 50, Sector 93 A and Sector P 12 of Greater Noida, a health official said. The release also stated that 1,168 samples have been collected in the district, which emerged as a hotspot in U.P. and 809 people are under surveillance.
After reports of inconvenience to residents from different hotspots sealed on Wednesday emerged, DM Suhas L.Y. tweeted, “We are trying to minimise your inconvenience by ensuring all emergency and essential services. The decision of lockdown has only been taken keeping in mind the health and welfare of all residents. Let us do our individual duty for the collective good.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.