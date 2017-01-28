3 names picked for AIIMS director

Three names have been selected by the Institute Body of the All India Instiute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for the post of the hospital’s Director. The names will now be forwarded to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by the Prime Minister, for final selection.

The hopefuls

According to sources, the three AIIMS doctors recommended for the top job include — HOD of paediatrics Dr. V. K. Paul, HOD of pulmonary medicine and sleep disorder Dr. Randeep Guleria, Cardiology Professor Dr. Balram Bhargava.

“These three names will now be sent to the ACC which will give the final nod after completing its formal procedures,” said a senior government official.

According to sources, the selection-cum-search panel led by Union Health Secretary C. K. Mishra, in its last meeting on January 24, had also shortlisted HoD of ENT Dr. S. C. Sharma and Director of National Brain Research Centre (NBRC), Manesar Dr. Subrata Sinha for the post.

AIIMS had last month recommended a search-cum-selection committee headed by Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda which was rejected by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). The PMO had then ordered reconstitution of the search panel based on DoPT guidelines.

53 applications

As many as 53 eminent doctors, including 35 from outside AIIMS, have applied for the post. The current Director of AIIMS Dr. M. C. Mishra is slated to retire on January 31.

In a meeting organised on Saturday at the Nirman Bhawan, the Institute Body — the top decision making body of AIIMS — headed by Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda selected three from the list of five names shortlisted in its final meeting.