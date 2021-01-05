3 more test positive for U.K. variant of COVID-19

Number of active virus cases in the city fall below 5,000

Three more Delhi residents have tested positive for the new coronavirus strain as a result of door-to-door medical check up of people who have recently arrived from the United Kingdom and those who came in their contact in the city, an official said on Monday.

With this, seven residents of Delhi have so far been found infected with the new variant that has emerged in the U.K.

384 news cases

Meanwhlie, the national capital witnessed the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in over seven months on Monday, with 384 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours. On May 18, 2020, the city had reported 299 fresh cases. The tally now stands at 6,27,256.

Also, 12 more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 10,597.

High death rate

As per the bulletin, the death rate in the past 10 days was 3.15%. Despite new cases and active cases falling, the death rate has been comparatively higher. Of the total cases, 6,11,970 people have recovered and there are now 4,689 active cases.

The test positivity rate of virus cases was 0.76% on Monday. The overall positivity till now is 7.03%, as per the bulletin.

Out of the total 14,013 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 12,208 are vacant, as per the bulletin.