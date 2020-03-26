3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Noida

Three more persons were found to be infected with COVID-19 on Thursday in Noida, taking the total count in Gautam Buddha Nagar to 14, the highest in Uttar Pradesh.

Confirming the report, Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer (Gautam Buddh Nagar) said the three persons have been shifted to Pediatric Hospital and Post Graduate Training Institute in Sector 30, Noida. “The three seem to be related to each other,” he said.

A district health official said that one of them is a 21-year-old resident of Sector 137 and is the daughter of a chartered account who, along with his wife, was tested positive on Monday. “Another couple who tested positive for COVID-19 resides in Sector 150. The husband is colleague of the 21-year-old youth,” he said. Both, he said, were in touch with the youth from the United Kingdom, who stayed in Noida for three days and was said to be symptomatic.

Meanwhile, district authorities have sealed a hotel in Sector 135, where their British colleague stayed for three days. “The hotel premises are being sanitised and Health Department staff is screening the staff as per protocol,” an official release said.

In a separate order, District Magistrate B.N. Singh said that no pass would be required for vehicles delivering essential goods.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi has finally established a control room to tackle problems faced by migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, in the national capital. A release issued by Prabhat Kumar Sarangi, Resident Commissioner, U.P. government, said that such people could call or Whatsapp on 9313434088 or dial 011-26110151to 55. Ashish Kumar Singh, Assistant Protocol Officer, told The Hindu, “In the last two days, we have observed movement of migrant workers from Delhi to their houses in U.P. We would advise them to stay in Delhi. If they face any problem related to food and shelter, they should contact us.”