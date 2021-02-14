3 more held over violence at Burari on R-Day

14 people arrested so far in connection with Jan. 26 incident in north Delhi

Three more men have been arrested in connection with the violence during the farmers’ tractor parade in north Delhi’s Burari on Republic day, the police said on Saturday.

The accused — Sukhmeet Singh (35), Gundeep Singh (33) and Harvinder Singh (32) — were identified with the help of CCTV footage and technical investigation following which raids were conducted to nab them.

Both Sukhmeet and Gundeep are residents of Hari Nagar in west Delhi while Harvinder is a resident of Libaspur area, the police said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of North District arrested the three men for their alleged role in the violence at Burari on Republic Day, a senior police officer said.

With these arrests, the police have arrested 14 people so far in connection with the violence at Burari on January 26.

Thousands of farmers, protesting the Centre’s new farm laws, had clashed with the police during their tractor parade on Republic Day.

Their parade had dissolved into unprecedented scenes of anarchy as they fought with police, overturned vehicles and delivered a national insult hoisting a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India’s tricolour. Over 500 police security personnel were injured while one protestors died during the Republic Day violence.