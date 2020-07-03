3 men held for beating up constable

Three men have been arrested for allegedly beating up a Delhi Police constable after he stopped them for not wearing masks and spitting at a public place, said the police on Thursday.
Influence of alcohol
The police said they also misbehaved and manhandled other policemen present at the spot. The accused — Jitender Kumar (33), Abhishek (23), and Kuldeep (28) — were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The police said the incident took place on Wednesday at north Delhi’s Civil Lines when constable Puran Mal was on patrol duty on a motorcycle.
At 7.20 p.m., when he reached a roundabout, he saw three persons walking without a mask and also spitting in a public place. When he asked them to stop, they started misbehaving with him. He then flashed a message for Emergency Response Vehicle staff for assistance. However, the accused beat him up. Later, other officers reached the spot but the trio misbehaved with them as well, the police added.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bhardwaj said all the three men were then brought to the police station where they continued to misbehave. They were then found to be under the influence of liquor. An FIR has been registered against them under relevant sections of the IPC.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath