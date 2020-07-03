3 men held for beating up constable

Three men have been arrested for allegedly beating up a Delhi Police constable after he stopped them for not wearing masks and spitting at a public place, said the police on Thursday.

Influence of alcohol

The police said they also misbehaved and manhandled other policemen present at the spot. The accused — Jitender Kumar (33), Abhishek (23), and Kuldeep (28) — were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The police said the incident took place on Wednesday at north Delhi’s Civil Lines when constable Puran Mal was on patrol duty on a motorcycle.

At 7.20 p.m., when he reached a roundabout, he saw three persons walking without a mask and also spitting in a public place. When he asked them to stop, they started misbehaving with him. He then flashed a message for Emergency Response Vehicle staff for assistance. However, the accused beat him up. Later, other officers reached the spot but the trio misbehaved with them as well, the police added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bhardwaj said all the three men were then brought to the police station where they continued to misbehave. They were then found to be under the influence of liquor. An FIR has been registered against them under relevant sections of the IPC.