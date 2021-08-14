₹3 lakh cr. to be spent under new education policy: BJP

New Delhi

14 August 2021 00:58 IST

Children will be given education according to their interest: Bidhuri

The BJP on Friday sought to corner the AAP government on issues related to the education sector. South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri said ₹3 lakh crore was scheduled to be spent on the expansion of the education sector under the new education policy of the BJP-led Centre and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to “spend crores on advertisements” claiming credit for it over the coming days.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, said this was at a time when the AAP government was allegedly blocking the release of funds to 12 Delhi University colleges because of which teaching and non-teaching staffers were not getting their salaries.

Under the education police 2.0, the South Delhi MP said, children under 3 years will be registered for admission both in government and private schools; there were over 15 crore students for whom 57 lakh teachers teach across the country, he added.

“In the new budget, there is provision for playschool, bal vatika, security, vocational studies among others. There will be a mechanism whereby children will be given education according to their interest,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

“One may see the impact of new education policy after some time and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal may spend crores of rupees on advertisements and publicity claiming this to be his own Delhi government policy,” the MP alleged.

The LOP, meanwhile, said he had written to the Lieutenant Governor about the alleged blocking of funds to DU colleges by the Delhi government as the affected college staffers had to resort to an agitation every time to seek the release of their salaries. “I have urged the Lieutenant governor to intervene in the matter and do justice with the staff of 12 colleges of Delhi University who are being made to suffer for no fault of theirs,” the LOP said.

“The AAP government has accused these colleges of financial misappropriation in the past but none of the charges have been proven till date. Last time also funds were released after the staffers went on strike and the same situation is being repeated,” he added.