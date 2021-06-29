3 labourers fall to death at under-construction site

NEW DELHI

29 June 2021 22:54 IST

Three labourers died while another is battling for life after falling from a height at an under-construction DDA site in Dwarka on Tuesday evening. A case has been registered and investigation taken up, the police said.

DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said that a PCR call was received about the accident at Dwarka Sector-14. Three of them were declared brought dead when taken to hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Panna Lal, Basant, and Mangal Prasad Singh, while Surender Rai is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Police said that Surender was found unfit for statement.

Preliminary probe revealed that the labourers were in an open lift when the incident happened.