Delhi

3 killed as car falls into gorge after being hit by truck

Three persons were killed and two others injured on Friday when their car fell into a gorge after being hit by a truck at Ganesh Ghat on the Agra-Mumbai national highway, a police official said.

“The victims were on their way to take part in a death related ceremony from Banjari village in Mhow tehsil to Dharampuri in Dhar district when the mishap occurred,” said Sitaram Awasia, Dhamnod Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP).

The car, after being hit by the truck from behind, fell into the gorge, while the truck got stuck on the edge of it, the official said.

The deceased were identified as Aadil Shafi (45), Bashir Patel (55) and Niaz Mohammad (60), the police said while adding that the injured persons were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Truck driver flees

The truck driver fled from the spot after the mishap, police said, adding that a search has been launched to nab him. — PTI

