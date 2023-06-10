HamberMenu
3 killed, 1 hurt as car hits motorcycle; driver held

All four persons belonged to Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh and were working as labourers in Delhi

June 10, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were killed and one was injured after the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by a car in Dwarka, the police said on Friday. The driver of the car has been arrested, they added.

The incident took place around 11.30 on Thursday near the National Law University’s (NLU) red light. While all four of them were rushed to Indira Gandhi Hospital, Foola, 30, and Lakhan, 37, were declared brought dead by the hospital authorities, said a police officer. Maate, 32, and Diksha, 10, were referred to Safdarjung Hospital, where Diksha succumbed to her injuries later, he added.

A senior police officer said that all four persons belonged to Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh and were working as labourers in Delhi.

In his statement to the police, Mr. Maate said that they were going towards Sector 17 from Bharat Vihar, when a car, coming from Sector 13, hit them, DCP (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan said.

The police have registered a case against the accused driver, Abrar, 24, under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Dwarka (North) police station, the DCP added.

