Three juveniles apprehended for opening fire, thrashing man in Delhi's Kabir Nagar

January 05, 2024 04:19 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - New Delhi

Efforts being made to trace the remaining accused.

PTI

Three juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly opening fire outside a trader's house in northeast Delhi's Kabir Nagar area to extort money and beating up his nephew, police said on Friday.

A countrymade pistol was found in their possession, a senior police officer said.

"On the January 4 evening, there was a PCR call regarding the firing and thrashing of a man in the Kabir Nagar area. Complainant Mursaleen, who runs a small business, told police that he was getting extortion calls," the officer said.

The complainant further told police that on Thursday, a few men smashed a glass bottle outside his house and told him to step out.

"When he did not come outside.., the accused fired a bullet in the air and roughed up his 25-year-old nephew when he was returning home," the police officer said.

An FIR was registered on several charges, including attempt to murder, and three juveniles were apprehended, police said, adding that efforts were being made to trace the remaining accused.

