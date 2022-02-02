Delhi

3 injured in road rage incident

Three persons sustained gunshot injuries in a road rage incident in north Delhi’s Angoori Bagh late on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred around 9.30 p.m. The complainant, Mohd. Shahid, who sells automobile spare parts, was returning with his wife when his two-wheeler collided with another bike.

“Following this, there was a verbal scuffle between the two motorcyclists and both of them called their supporters to the spot,” a senior police officer said.

In the melee, three persons, including Shahid’s younger brother Mohd. Abid, sustained gunshot injuries. DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that an FIR has been lodged and raids are being conducted to arrest the accused. The injured are receiving treatment at a hospital, he added.


