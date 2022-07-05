3 injured following tiff over pet dog in Delhi 

Upset over a pet dog barking at him, man grabbed the canine by its tail and threw him

Three people were injured after allegedly being hit with an iron pipe by their neighbour following a quarrel over a pet dog in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area, the police said on Monday.

DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma said the neighbour has been identified as Dharamvir Dahiya, 63, who was taking a walk in the street.

Upset over a pet dog barking at him, the neighbour had grabbed the dog by its tail and threw him, the police said. The owner of the dog, Rakshit Mohlia, 25, came to save his dog but Mr. Dahiya attacked the dog again, following which, he bit Mr. Dahiya, and it led to a minor scuffle between Mr. Dahiya and Mr. Mohlia.

Mr. Dahiya came back to the spot with an iron pipe and hit the dog on its head. He also hit his neighbour Hemant Atal, 53, and Mr. Mohlia with the pipe. Later, Dahiya barged into Mr. Mohlia’s house to take the pipe back, and in the process, he hit Renu Atal, 45, as well. Hemant and Renu are Mr. Mohlia’s kin.

All the injured persons have been medically examined and are stable. Mr. Dahiya, meanwhile, was rushed to a hospital in Khyala due to dog bites. The dog’s condition is also much better, the police said.

Mr. Mohlia told said that Mr. Dahiya has been infamous for verbally harassing the residents including many ladies of the colony. He said, he had indulged in various scuffles with the family over their dog, Scooby. He said Mr. Dahiya would bring a few street dogs and would make them attack Scooby.

He further said. Mr. Dahiya’s son came to their house on Monday and threatened them that their family will take an action against Mr. Mohlia’s family since his father has been hospitalised.

The DCP said, as per the record, no complaint or case has been registered against Mr. Dahiya till 2022. He further said, a watch is being kept over him and further action will be taken after he is discharged from the hospital.

According to the police, on the statement of Mr. Mohlia, a case was registered under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 451 (trespass) of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at Paschim Vihat East police station.

Meet Ashar, lawyer and animal rights advocate, manager of Cruelty Response Projects, PETA India said, as soon as we got to know about the case, we spoke to the Station House Officer of Paschim Vihar East police station. We were informed that on the basis of a complaint by the caretaker of the dog, an FIR has been registered under various sections of IPC and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960, and the case is under investigation. Acts of cruelty to animals are indicative of a deep mental disturbance and often, animal abusers also harm humans, as is what happened here, he said..