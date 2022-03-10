3 including juvenile held for robbing, killing woman

They had called her from Jaipur to Delhi on pretext of job offer

Two persons were arrested while a juvenile was apprehended for allegedly robbing and stabbing a 25-year-old woman to death in Outer Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy, the police said on Thursday.

Four people had called the victim from Jaipur to Delhi on the pretext of giving her a job. Later, before stabbing her to death, they robbed her of ₹98,000, phone and jewellery.

Body found in park

The woman’s body was found on Monday by the police at a DDA park in Rohini. It had several stab injuries on the abdomen and chest, the police said.

After receiving a tip-off about the accused in the area, the police arrested Sandeep Kumar and apprehended another juvenile. Subsequently, another accused, Pardeep, was arrested.

During the interrogation, the accused allegedly revealed that they had met the victim in Jaipur a few months ago and had asked her to come to Delhi in order to get a better job.

“Once the woman came to Delhi, they took her to a secluded spot and stabbed her multiple times,” an officer said. He said that further raids are being carried out to arrest the other accused.