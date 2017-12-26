3, including 2 women, held for murder

Three people, including two women, have been arrested in connection with the killing of a 59-year-old man in Kavi Nagar, police said on Monday.

The victim, Raju, worked as a supplier of battery-operated lights to vegetable vendors for the weekly markets at Karpuripuram colony, the police said. On Sunday night, he allegedly got into an argument with some vendors over the rent for the lights, Senior Superintendent of Police H. N. Singh said.

Raju was accompanied by his son, Mohsin. The argument turned violent and the duo were stabbed. They were rushed to a hospital in Sanjay Nagar but Raju succumbed to the injuries. Mohsin is undergoing treatment.

An FIR was registered on a complaint by Raju’s other son Suhail. Vendor Satyavir, his daughter Sunita and her daughter Komal have been arrested.