3, including 2 women, held for murder

Three people, including two women, have been arrested in connection with the killing of a 59-year-old man in Kavi Nagar, police said on Monday.
The victim, Raju, worked as a supplier of battery-operated lights to vegetable vendors for the weekly markets at Karpuripuram colony, the police said. On Sunday night, he allegedly got into an argument with some vendors over the rent for the lights, Senior Superintendent of Police H. N. Singh said.
Raju was accompanied by his son, Mohsin. The argument turned violent and the duo were stabbed. They were rushed to a hospital in Sanjay Nagar but Raju succumbed to the injuries. Mohsin is undergoing treatment.
An FIR was registered on a complaint by Raju’s other son Suhail. Vendor Satyavir, his daughter Sunita and her daughter Komal have been arrested.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor