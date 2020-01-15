3 hurt as youth open fire during Lohri celebration

Three persons sustained bullet injuries when five young men gatecrashed into Lohri celebration at Sector 40 here late on Monday night and opened indiscriminate fire. The accused also hit the cars parked outside in their attempt to escape.

One of the accused, Jai Narayan, 28, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, was arrested from Sector 22 on Tuesday. A pistol, two live cartridges and the vehicle used in the commission of crime were seized. The police claimed that Jai was previously involved in several cases of robbery and was arrested on four occasions.

Jai purportedly told the police that he was drunk the previous night and was driving around aimlessly with his friends when they spotted a tent set up for Lohri celebration and gatecrashed into it. However, they opened fire on the guests after they were identified as outsiders.

The accused, in an SUV, had gatecrashed into a Lohri celebration organised by Ajay Vats, a Sector 40 resident, around 11 p.m. The young men asked the photographer to click their pictures and one of them then walked to the drinks table. When Mr. Vats enquired the young man about his identity, he pushed him off and tried to escape. But Ajay’s brother Vinay caught him. At this, one of the accused allegedly took out a pistol and fired two shots hitting Mr. Vinay in his right shoulder. Surrounded by guests, the five, in a bid to escape, opened indiscriminate fire hitting Pawan and Vineet on their legs.

The accused then drove off towards house no. 85, but were forced to take a U-turn with the road blocked due to another Lohri celebration. On their way back, the accused waved the pistol in the air to scare away Ajay and his relatives while they were getting into cars to take the injured to the hospital. The accused also hit a couple of cars parked on the road in their attempt to escape.

Mr. Vinay was taken to Max Hospital, while the rest of them were admitted to Fortis Hospital.

Station House Officer of Sector 40, Inspector Pawan Kumar said the injuries to the three were not serious and one of them was discharged from the hospital.

A case has been registered on charges of attempt to murder and house trespass and several other Sections of the IPC.