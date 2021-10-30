3 held with 21 kg firecrackers

New Delhi

30 October 2021 00:38 IST

Three persons have been arrested from North Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla for allegedly possessing 21 kg of firecrackers, which they brought from Ghaziabad for personal use.

According to DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi, on the intervening night of October 27 and 28, a police team received a tip-off that three persons travelling in a car were in possession of crackers. After receiving the information, the team laid a trap and installed barricades to check every vehicle arriving in the area. Subsequently, the car was spotted and the occupants were interrogated.

Thereafter, the car was frisked and officers found 21.8 kg of crackers inside the vehicle. The accused were identified as Rakesh Verma (35), Harish Singh (39) and Ashok Kumar (34). A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Indian Explosive Act was lodged.

Advertising

Advertising

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they bought the firecrackers from Farookh Nagar in Ghaziabad for their personal use.