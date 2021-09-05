3 held in visa, passport fraud case at IGI Airport

NEW DELHI

05 September 2021 00:27 IST

99 agents nabbed in 2020-2021 drive

Three men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in passport and visa forgery cases, the police said on Saturday. A total of 99 agents or masterminds involved in passport and visa forgery cases have been nabbed by IGI Airport police during a special drive in 2020 and 2021, they said.

DCP (Airport) Vikram Porwal said the accused have been identified as Mehboob Khan, resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, Mahesh Kumar, resident of Gurugram and Saif Bari, a resident of Jamia Nagar.

According to the police, on the intervening night of August 25 and 26, four passengers arrived as deportees from Armenia via Sharjah. They had departed from IGI Airport for Armenia, but were refused entry at Yerevan airport on the ground of holding fake visas.

Advertising

Advertising

On the complaint from immigration officials, a case was registered and all the four accused were arrested, the police said. “They disclosed that the alleged fake e-visas of Armenia were arranged by agent Bari and each of them paid ₹1.50 lakh to him. On their instance, Bari was arrested,” Mr. Porwal said.

Later, Kumar and Khan were also arrested, the police said.

The IGI Airport police have arrested 55 agents or masterminds involved in cheating through passport or visa forgery cases in 2020 and 44 in 2021 till August 31, Mr. Porwal said.