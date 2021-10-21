3 held in make-up artist murder case

Police suspect it to be a case of sudden provocation

Three youths were arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 24-year-old aspiring make-up artist in Dwarka’s Bindapur in the early hours of Tuesday, the police said, adding that it appears to be a case of sudden provocation.

DCP (Dwarka) Shankar Chaudhary said that the three have been identified as Ankit Gaba, who can be seen in the CCTV footage attacking the victim, identified as Dolly Babbar alias Kishu, and Himanshu and Manish Sharma, who were with Ankit at the time of the incident. But the role of the duo is being examined.

Mr. Chaudhary said that the incident occurred near the victim’s house after a party at an under-construction building where the four of them — Dolly and the three accused — got together and drank. “During the party, a heated argument broke out between Ankit and Dolly over personal issues, which turned into a fight. He then stabbed her in the presence of Himanshu and Manish,” the DCP said.

The police said that the accused already had a knife in his two-wheeler. “While it appears to be a case of sudden provocation, the presence of a weapon in his vehicle puts a question mark over whether the murder was planned,” Mr. Chaudhary said.

The trigger, sources said, was a comment allegedly made by Dolly about Ankit’s sister being in a relationship with Dolly’s brother. It enraged him. Ankit is also suspected to have made advances at Dolly in the past, which she had rejected. However, police said they are verifying the information the three accused had provided them.

Escape plan

During investigation, it was revealed that after committing the crime, they escaped to Patiala. “After they found that the police were chasing them and they couldn’t find a permanent hideout, they decided to return to Delhi and dispersed after reaching here. Himanshu and Manish were arrested in Dwarka Mor and Ankit was arrested at an under-construction building in Dwarka Sector-23,” he said.

Ankit, while trying to evade arrest, fell from the second floor of the building and injured his legs, Mr. Chaudhary said, adding that he has been admitted to a hospital.