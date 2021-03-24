3 held for trying to extort ₹5 lakh from businessman

New Delhi

24 March 2021 23:45 IST

Accused also threatened to shoot him

Three men were arrested for allegedly trying to extort ₹5 lakh from a businessman in north-west Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh. The accused also threatened to shoot him if he failed to provide the amount, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused Rohit (26) wanted to make a quick buck and he chose businessman Sahil Sethi, who his father knows, as his potential target. Rohit along with his two associates, Azam Khan (19) and Faraz Khan (20), hatched a conspiracy to extort money from the businessman, police said. All the three men are residents of Seelampur.

Threat call

According to the police, on Monday morning, Mr. Sethi, received a threat call from an unknown number after which he lodged a complaint at Shalimar Bagh police station.

Advertising

Advertising

DCP (North West) Usha Rangnani said a case was registered under section 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation). During investigation, call details of the alleged mobile number was analysed and the accused was identified.

After raids at several locations, Rohit was arrested and the mobile from which the extortion call was made was recovered from him, she said.

On Tuesday, the businessman got another call around 3 p.m. from an unknown person. He threatened him to withdraw the complaint against Rohit besides demanding ₹5 lakh from him again, the DCP said. The location of the caller was traced and the accused duo, Azam and Faraz Khan, was nabbed and the mobile phone was recovered from them, she said.

“Interrogation revealed that Rohit had relevant information about the businessman as his father has been associated with the complainant for business purposes for a long time,” Ms. Rangnani said.