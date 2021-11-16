3 held for shooting man over personal enmity

New Delhi

16 November 2021 00:56 IST

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly shooting at a man over personal enmity here in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar, the police said on Monday.

On October 10, a man identified as Amit Kumar came to Pandav Nagar police station with a gunshot injury following which he was immediately taken to LBS Hospital.

In his complaint, he said that he was heading home after office. When he was in front of Sanjay Jheel on NH-24 service lane, two bikers came from behind and fired at him with the intention of murder. A case was lodged and investigation was initiated. Teams were deployed and intelligence was gathered following which two accused, Abhijit Singh and Sumit Gupta, were arrested from Bareilly.

During sustained interrogation, it was revealed that Abhijit and Sumit were childhood friends and the complainant had given an amount of ₹4.5 lakh to Sumit for construction of his house in Bareilly but Sumit had spent the money and had failed to keep his commitment. Now, the complainant was demanding back the money.

Sometime ago, the complainant himself had purchased a disputed land from Abhijit’s father so both had enmity with the complainant and conspired to kill him for which they hired another man identified as Sumit Patel. He was also arrested by the police.