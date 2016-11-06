3 held for robbing property dealer

: Three men have been arrested for allegedly robbing cash and jewellery worth lakhs from a south Delhi residence last month.

The victim, Pawan Sharma, is a property dealer and lives in Chattarpur Extension. He approached the police on October 21 to report the incident.

He told the police that a man had approached him a few days earlier to purchase a property in Chhatarpur. Sharma showed him a few properties, including his house that he intended to sell.

Showing keenness to buy Sharma’s house, the man returned with two persons on the day of the robbery, said Nupur Prasad, Additional DCP (South). They were soon joined in by another man at Sharma’s house.

Caught off guard

As the victim was showing his property documents to them, one of the men allegedly sprayed a nauseating substance into the eyes of the victim and his wife.

They then tied up the couple with ropes and bedsheets before robbing them of Rs. 45 lakh, jewellery, a mobile phone and the documents of the house.

Before fleeing, the robbers allegedly warned the victims that they would burn the documents if they approached the police. If they chose to remain silent about the robbery, the documents would be couriered to them a few days later, they allegedly told the victims.

Once the robbers left, the victims managed to untie themselves and called the police. A CCTV footage from the area was scanned, providing vital clues to the identities of the suspects.

The first arrest was made in the form of Bijender Singh, a resident of Najafgarh. He went on to reveal that Sharma’s rival property dealer, Samir Chug, allegedly informed the robbers about the presence of a large amount of cash at the victim’s house.

Subsequently, the police nabbed Chug and another robber, Dinesh Kumar.

The police have claimed to have recovered Rs. 12.35 lakh of the robbed amount, jewellery and some of the property papers.