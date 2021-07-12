3 held for looting realtor’s house in Uttam Nagar

NEW DELHI

12 July 2021 00:55 IST

One of the accused was his employee; others nabbed following encounter: police

The police on Sunday arrested three men including the employee of a property dealer for executing an armed robbery of cash worth ₹8 lakh and gold ornaments at his house in west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar after holding his family hostage, police said.

The two accused, Ankush (23) and Mukul (24), were arrested following an encounter that took place near Uttam Nagar bus terminal, they said.

When the police team tried to apprehend them, the duo opened fire which hit the bulletproof jacket of one of the policemen. In retaliation, the police team opened fire which hit Ankush, police said.

Based on their disclose, the third, Deepanshu alias Vashu (21), is a resident of Sadar Bazar. He is an employee of property dealer Vinod Lal, at whose house an armed robbery was executed, a senior police officer said.

“Deepanshu was also arrested later for providing information to the accused men about the availability of cash and jewellery at Mr. Lal’s house,” he said.

The incident took place on July 7 around 1.30 p.m. Four armed men posing as electricians entered Mr. Lal’s house in his absence. All of them were carrying weapons and had their faces covered with masks to conceal their identity. While one of them was wearing a helmet, others were wearing a cap. They held the family hostage and fled with ₹8 lakh and gold ornaments, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said: “Our team had been trailing them and at about 5 a.m. on Sunday, when two of the accused men were spotted near Uttam Nagar bus terminal, the accused were asked to surrender but they defied and fired upon police team. In retaliation, our team fired back and one of the accused got injured.”

Out of danger

He was taken to hospital for treatment and is stated to be out of danger, he said. They also disclosed their involvement in two more robberies including one in Sadar Bazar which they executed on June 26 this year, he said.

The police have recovered a countrymade pistol, three live cartridges, three empty cartridges, a button-actuated knife and a stolen motorcycle. “Efforts are being made to nab the accomplices of the arrested accused and to collect corroborative as well as linking evidence for further investigation,” he said.