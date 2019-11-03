3 held for killing woman; live-in partner on the run

Over two weeks after the body of a woman was found stuffed in a bag in Bawana, the police have arrested three persons in connection with the case.

She was allegedly killed by her live-in-partner and his brothers, they said. DCP (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said the accused have been identified as Noman, Arman and Samsad. Prime accused Lukman is absconding. The incident was reported on October 18. During investigation, CCTV footage showed that the man who dumped a bag at the spot, had come in an autorickshaw from Karala. The route was then examined and enquiry revealed that the woman was from Shakurpur village and was missing for the last few days.

She was living-in with Lukman, the police said. “CCTV footage showed Lukman and his brothers — Noman and Arman — carrying a bag, which looked similar to the one found,” he said, adding that the brothers were held on Friday. Next, Samsad was also held. On October 16, a fight broke out between the couple when the accused decided to kill her. In the intervening night of October 17-18, they killed her, stuffed the body in a bag and dumped it.