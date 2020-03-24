3 held for killing man, dumping his body in sewer

Three people have been arrested for killing a man and dumping his body in a sewer in Shahdara’s Anand Vihar, police said on Monday.

The accused — Bablu Kumar (26), Rajan (22) and Baiju (41) — are all residents of JJ camp in Anand Vihar, they said.

The body of Manoj (35), a labourer, was recovered from a sewer near JJ camp in Anand Vihar on Friday, police said.

During investigation, the accused, Bablu confessed that he was nursing a grudge against Manoj over some personal issue. On Friday, he, along with Rajan, had alcohol at Manoj’s shanty. Later, a heated argument broke out between them during which Bablu and Rajan thrashed Manoj and strangulated him, a senior police official said.

Later, with the help of Baiju, they dumped his body in a sewer, he said.