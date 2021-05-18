3 held for killing foreigner near IGIA; victim was planning to return home

He had come to India for treatment two weeks ago

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a Kenyan national near Indira Gandhi International Airport, the police said on Tuesday.

DCP (IGI Airport) Rajeev Ranjan said that the accused have been identified as Virender Singh (33), Gopal Singh (34) and Dilbagh alias Billu (35), all residents of Rangpuri Village. The victim has been identified as Jama Said Farah.

The police said that on Monday, they received a call regarding a body lying near Centaur Hospital. The police found a phone near the body and called the on last dialled number. “The call was received by one Manoj Sahu who was a travel agent. The travel agent then sent a copy of the deceased’s passport which helped in his identification,” Mr. Ranjan said.

The police then found out that he had booked a flight through him from Delhi to Somalia. The travel agent then informed Farah’s daughter Jena who then called the police and stated that her father had come to India two weeks ago for treatment of a heart disease.

Immigration clearance

“Due to the pandemic, his treatment was deferred. Hence, he was going back to his country via Somalia on Monday. However, he was denied immigration clearance at IGI Airport due to non-availability of Somalia visa and was off loaded by the airlines,” the officer said.

Farah then came out and took a cab, using an aggregating application, for a hotel in Mahipalpur. That was the last she heard from him. The daughter also shared the cab’s registration number. With the help of the registration number, the police arrested the owner of the vehicle, Virender.

He allegedly told the police that he and his friends Gopal and Dilbagh were in the taxi when the victim boarded. They had an altercation with Farah over the fare and the accused thrashed him and threw him on the street. They also took his valuables and luggage so his identity could not be ascertained.

The police said that the accused were produced before the court and further sent to judicial custody.