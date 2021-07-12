3 held for ‘honeytrapping’ businessman

NEW DELHI

12 July 2021 01:01 IST

Techie, his aides demanded ₹1 crore and threatened to upload morphed pictures

A software engineer and his two associates have been arrested for allegedly honeytrapping a businessman and demanding ₹1 crore from him after threatening to upload his morphed pictures on social media platforms, police said on Sunday.

The main accused, Raj Kishor Singh, a software engineer based in Gurugram, fell into bad company due to lavish lifestyle, they said.

He opened a spa and recruited women for call girl services. To meet his expenses, he used them to honeytrap rich and wealthy businessmen, shoot intimate pictures or videos and demanded money from them after threatening to upload them if they failed to pay up, they said.

Tinder trap

Police said Singh along with Aryan Dixit (28) and another female associate, also a software engineer, would target wealthy businessmen through Tinder. The woman would initiate chats to lure the victim and later fix up a meeting, police said.

“During the meeting, the woman would place the camera hidden in her handbag discreetly in the room and captured intimate videos and pictures. After a few days, the victim would get an extortion call from Singh, who threatened to upload the videos and pictures on the social media platforms if the demanded money was not paid,” a senior police officer said.

The arrests of all the three accused were made by Delhi Police’s Crime Branch after it received a complaint from a businessman. In the complaint, the businessman stated that he had received calls from an unknown person who was demanding ₹1 crore from him and threatening to publish his nude and morphed pictures along with a woman on social media sites, according to the police.

Deception, disclosure

DCP (Crime) Manoj C said during investigation, technical surveillance was mounted, manual information was collected and location of the suspect was identified. “A raid was conducted and one of the suspects identified as Rajkishor Singh was nabbed from Gurugram who disclosed his involvement and revealed names of his two accomplices,” the DCP said.

Another raid was conducted at DLF Phase II in Gurugram from where the woman was arrested while her co-accused and friend Dixit was nabbed from south Delhi’s Chhatarpur, he said.

During the search, two handbags fitted with spy camera, memory card, USB pen drive, laptop containing videos and pictures of victims, and a mobile phone used to make extortion calls were recovered, he added.

Police said Dixit, who is an MBA graduate, runs an online garment business. Singh was previously arrested in a case registered at Connaught Place station, they added.