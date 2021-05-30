3 held for duping on pretext of redeeming credit card points

Police conducted raids and apprehended two of them from Kurukshetra; another accomplice nabbed later

Three men were arrested for allegedly duping people of several States on the pretext of redemption of credit card points, the police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Vikas Jha (31), a resident of Tilak Nagar, Vicky (27), a resident of Mathura, and Avinash Kumar (36), a resident of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh.

The police received a complaint from a man where he alleged that ₹37,000 were deducted from his credit card without sharing one time password (OTP).

Online gift vouchers

During enquiry, it was found that the complainant received a bulk message with a link to redeem his credit card points. He shared his card and email ID details on the website, the police said. His email ID was also logged in from a new IP address. The money was used to purchase online gift vouchers.

The police analysed the details and found that mobile phones worth lakh of rupees were purchased using gift cards and were sold on an application using bill and fake ID, they said.

After technically analysing over 100 mobile numbers and similar number of wallet details, the suspects were identified. The accused were earlier involved in several criminal cases registered in Delhi, Faridabad and Gurugram, a senior officer said.

Jha and Kumar were granted bail during COVID-19, however, they didn’t surrender, whereas non-bailable warrant was issued against accused Vicky by Gurgaon court, the officer said. “The police conducted raids and apprehended Jha and Vicky from Kurukshetra while they were travelling from Chandigarh to Agra. On their instance, their accomplice Kumar was also arrested,” DCP (North) Anto Alphonse said.

Vicky and Kumar provided fake SIM cards of different States and bank accounts to Jha. They were staying in five-star hotels during this period and have not stayed in a city more than one night in order to avoid arrest, the DCP said.

One laptop, 15 mobile phones, 39 SIM cards, ₹85,000 etc. were recovered from their possession, the police added.