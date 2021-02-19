3 held for demanding ₹1 cr. from businessman

They belong to Neeraj Bawana gang

Three members of Neeraj Bawana gang were arrested for allegedly demanding ₹1 crore from a businessman, the police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Vivek Dabas alias Rahul (23), a resident of Sultanpur Dabas village and Himanshu (20) and Ravi Dalala (25), both residents of Hiran Kudna village, they said.

On February 2, Jafapur Kalan police station received information that some unidentified men had fired outside a shop, the police said.

Tarun, who was the complainant and runs a spare parts shop, said two men came to his shop and assaulted him. They also demanded “protection money”.

He alleged that a few days back, he had also got a slip asking him to pay ₹1 crore, a senior police officer said.

On December 4 last year, Begumpur police station also received information that a person had sustained bullet injury in Rohini’s Sector-24, they said. The police reached the spot and found two people with injuries. One of them, Yovin, was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, while the other, Sachin, received treatment, the officer said.

“ The police got a tip-off on that Vivek, involved in the murder case, would come with his accomplices at a place in Najafgarh. Thereafter, a trap was laid and three people were nabbed,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

Interrogation revealed that the accused, all members of Neeraj Bawana gang, were planning a double murder to establish their clout. Vivek and his accomplices had ₹1 crore from the businessman after they were told to do so by Sunny Issapur and Naveen Bali, the police said.