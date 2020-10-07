3 held for cheating people on pretext of exchanging dollars

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of exchanging U.S. dollars at lower rates, the police said Tuesday.

DCP (North) Anto Alphonse said the accused have been identified as Rohit Kumar, Azizul Khan, and Raju Sheikh. They used to offer U.S. dollars in exchange for INR at a lower rate but would not allow victims time to check the currency notes. The case came to fore when on September 8, Vijay Dahiya from Haryana complained to the police that he had had been duped by a man, who had offered him US dollars at a lower rate. The police said they have recovered USD 150, ₹10,000 cash and ₹1 lakh deposited in savings bank account of one of the accused.

One accused on the run, the police added. They also recovered three mobile phones and the motorcycle from the arrested accused.