3 held for cheating by posing as govt. officials

They hacked victim’s WhatsApp accounts by pretending to facilitate COVID doses

Three persons have been arrested for cheating the public by posing as government officials facilitating COVID-19 booster doses, and then hacking their WhatsApp accounts, the police said on Monday.

DCP (Cyber Cell) K.P.S. Malhotra said the accused have been identified as Manish Kumar, Rohit Singh and Kaushlendra Singh Tomar.

The police said a complaint was received that someone’s WhatsApp account was hacked and messages were sent to the person’s friends and relatives asking for money. The police said the brother of the complainant deposited ₹50,000 in the fraudster’s account through UPI. It was revealed that 20 similar complaints were lodged on the cybercrime portal. The modus operandi of the crime was same in all the cases.

With the help of technical and human intelligence and analysis, the caller was identified as Manish Kumar. A raid was conducted in Agra and he, along with his accomplices, was arrested. During interrogation, Manish, allegedly the kingpin, disclosed that a year ago, he learnt WhatsApp hacking on YouTube and thereafter, he started cheating people on different pretexts.

“During the COVID pandemic, he used to call the victims and pretended to represent the vaccination department and would ask the victims to fix dates for the booster dose. To circumvent the possibility of the victim getting aware of the scam, he would induce the victim to make a conference call rather than getting the code on the message,” Mr. Malhotra said, adding that once the account was hacked, they would send distress messages to their relatives and ask them to send money.

The police said Manish was also involved in three more cases relating to outraging the modesty of women.