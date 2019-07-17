3 held after encounter

Three persons have been arrested after a brief encounter with the police near Munirka metro station. The men were wanted for allegedly cheating people by swapping their ATM cards.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo said that the accused Abid, Sakib and Adil are all residents of Haryana.

“Information was received on Monday that the accused would be near Munirka metro station. When they arrived, the men were signalled to stop, but they tried to flee after firing at the police. They were chased down and arrested on Nelson Mandela Marg near Coolie Camp signal,” Mr Deo said, adding that police did not fire in retaliation.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly revealed that they operate across India and targeted the elderly. A total of 95 ATM cards, ₹20,000 in cash, a pistol, two live cartridge and a car were recovered from the accused.