3 govt. hospitals to treat black fungus

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by CM Kejriwal

To tackle the rising cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) infection in the Capital, the Delhi government has dedicated three hospitals for its treatment.

Treatment centres, it said on Thursday, will be established at Lok Nayak Hospital, GTB and Rajiv Gandhi Hospital with teams of specialised doctors constituted at each centre for efficient functioning. They will prepare a detailed plan and issue special SOPs on how to raise awareness amongst COVID-recovered people for the prevention of the disease.

The decision to dedicate three hospitals as well as to ensure adequate management of medicines used in its treatment was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In a statement released after the meeting, Mr. Kejriwal said: “Delhi is the Capital of the country and so, people from outside also come here for treatment. We should have a sufficient quantity of medicines to cater to everybody who is coming for the treatment of black fungus.”

The Chief Minster stressed on the need to prevent the growing number of black fungus cases, and also the need to provide better treatment to those who are infected. He added that the government would soon release SOP details.