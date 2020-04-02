3 foreigners who visited Nizamuddin centre test positive for COVID-19

Three Bangladeshi nationals, who had visited the Nizamuddin Tabligh centre this past month, tested positive for COVID-19 in Palwal here on Thursday. The district administration has declared five villages as “containment zone” following the test results and suspended the sarpanches for concealing information about them.

Besides, 109 more people who visited the Nizamuddin Tabligh centre were traced from different parts of the district late on Wednesday. The samples of 43 of them have been taken and they have been kept at isolation wards. The rest have been sent to quarantine centres.

Chief Medical Officer, Palwal, Brahmdeep Sing

h, told The Hindu that 12 people, 10 of them Bangladeshi nationals, were brought to hospital by the local police from a mosque in a village on March 31. They all had participated at a programme at Nizamuddin Tabligah centre and their samples were taken. “Three of them have tested positive. They are kept at isolation ward,” said Mr. Singh. He said these people had visited as many as 201 houses in five different villages. “The residents of these houses have been told to practice home quarantine and their houses stamped,” said Mr. Singh.

An FIR under different IPC sections has also been registered against the 12 people at Hathin police station for not informing the local administration about their visit.

Deputy Commissioner Naresh Narwal declared the five villages, falling in Hathin block, as “containment zone” and the six adjoining districts as “buffer zone”. The Sarpanches of these villages have been suspended and show-cause notices served to the nambardars and chowkidars for hiding the information about the visit of the foreigners. Also, the Duty Magistrate of Hatin block has been asked to explain the failure on his part.

In neighbouring Nuh, as many as 191 people from Nizamuddin Tabligh centre have been traced and the samples of nine of them taken.

Meanwhile, a 67-year-old resident of Ambala, a COVID-19 patient, died at a hospital in Chandigarh. However, the result of his test was received after his death. CMO, Ambala, Kuldeep Singh, said the elderly was admitted to Chandigarh after severe respiratory infection and had a history of diabetes and cardiac surgery. He had organised a function at his house on March 20 inviting several NRI friends.

Mr. Singh said samples of ten people, including the family of the deceased, were taken.