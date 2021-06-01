3 farmers held for lockdown violations

NEW DELHI

01 June 2021 23:53 IST

The Delhi police on Monday arrested three farmers, who had come to Gurdwara Bangla Sahib without movement passes, for allegedly violating lockdown norms, officers said on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said that the three men, residents of Punjab, were arrested when they were on their way back to the Singhu border from the gurdwara. “They did not have a movement pass which amounts to violation of lockdown guidelines,” the officer said.

‘Had come to pray’

The farmers allegedly told the police that they had come to the gurdwara in Connaught Place to pray and stayed there for two days, following which they were going back and had no intention to stage any protest there.

The three were subsequently released on bail. The farmers have been protesting at the Delhi borders since November last year.