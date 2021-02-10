3 farmers die at protest sites

Two deaths attributed to natural causes, one due to injury

Three farmers died at Tikri and Singhu border protest sites over the past 24 hours.

In two cases, deaths were caused due to natural reasons, however, the third person succumbed to injuries sustained in an accident this past week.

Nineteen farmers have died at the Singhu border over the past two months for various reasons during the ongoing agitation, the police said.

Harinder Singh, 39, a resident of Haryana’s Panipat, and Darshan Singh, 71, from Punjab died at the Singhu border on Tuesday.

Cardiac arrest

Harinder went to sleep after the evening meals on Monday, but did not wake up on Tuesday morning.

The fellow farmers called a doctor who declared him dead. Kundli Station House Officer, Inspector Ravi Kumar, said the death was caused due to cardiac arrest. Harinder, survived by his wife and two children, had been present at the site for the past 12 days.

Darshan Singh from Punjab’s Moga was taken to Civil Hospital in the evening after he complained of uneasiness. He died during treatment at 4.30 p.m.

He had come to take part in the protest a month ago. Rai Station House Officer Vivek Malik said the autopsy was not conducted so far, but prima facie the death seemed to have been caused due to natural reason.

Deepak Nehra, 27, died at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences at Rohtak on Monday after two days of treatment.

A resident of Bensi village in Rohtak, Deepak had gone to supply fuel wood to the agitating farmers at Tikri border on February 5.

He accidentally slipped from the trolley while unloading the wood and sustained injuries on the neck.