3 doctors suspended for medical negligence

Three doctors at the Civil Hospital here were suspended on Thursday in connection with the death of a newborn baby after a woman was forced to deliver the child in an ambulance without medical aid.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij announced the suspension with a tweet on Thursday evening. “Three doctors suspended and enquiry ordered into negligence in delivery case at Gurugram Civil Hospital. [sic],” said the tweet.

The three doctors who have been suspended are Dr. Jyoti Dabas, Dr. Akshita, both on OPD duty, and Dr. Harpreet Kalsi.

Jaidev, a marketing agent, and his wife Sonia had reached the hospital around 8 a.m. for the delivery but the staff allegedly told them to wait for their turn.

Woman in labour

However, the woman went into labour after a few minutes, but the staff pushed the baby back with cotton and asked them to wait.

Once again when she was in pain a few minutes later and the baby was coming out, the staff pushed the baby back again. They forced the couple to go to Delhi saying that the woman was anaemic and had other complications. She finally delivered the baby in the ambulance on the Civil Hospital premises while being shifted. The baby later died.