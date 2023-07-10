3 die in incidents of tree falling, building collapse; BJP seeks Atishi’s resignation

July 10, 2023 01:46 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - New Delhi

Three persons died and several others were reported injured in incidents of wall collapses and tree-falling across the city on Sunday.

A woman named Priti, 30, a resident of Haryana’s Ganaur, died after a wall collapsed at the St. Stephen’s Veterinary Hospital in north Delhi’s Tis Hazari. One person died after a wall in south-east Delhi’s Sunder Nagar market collapsed. A driver, Rajender, 49, lost his life after a tree fell on his autorickshaw in Rohini Sector 9.

Two other persons were reported dead in separate incidents of electrocution in east Delhi, the police said on Sunday. The police said FIRs had been registered in both cases under IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence).

‘Check school buildings’

Education Minister Atishi ordered senior officials, principals and vice-principals to conduct physical inspections of all government school buildings before their reopening.

The announcement was made hours after a wall of a government school in south-east Delhi’s Garhi village collapsed on Sunday. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, who visited the school in Garhi village, claimed that the wall had been built just four months earlier.

Mr. Sachdeva slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that even as the Capital was flooded, the CM choose to go to Panchkula for political campaigning.

He said the BJP leaders and workers will demonstrate against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal outside the AAP headquarters on Monday. Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri sought Ms. Atishi’s resignation, saying “she failed in her very first test”.

The Education Minister said most government school walls in the city were 35-40 years old and termed the heavy rain an “unusual event”.

