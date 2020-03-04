Delhi

3 Delhi-NCR schools closed

Three schools in the National Capital and adjoining areas on Tuesday announced holidays for students and staff to prevent the spread of COVID-19, while two schools advanced their spring break, a day after the Union Health Ministry confirmed two fresh cases in the country, with one in Delhi.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
Mar 4, 2020

