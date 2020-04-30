3 deaths, 76 fresh cases reported in the Capital

Three deaths and 76 new COVID-19 cases were reported here on Thursday, taking the total number of deaths to 59 and cases to 3,515, according to the Delhi government.

Of the 3,515 cases, 1,094 people have recovered and there are 2,362 active cases.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that containment zones where no new cases have been reported for many days will be changed to orange and green zones.

The Delhi government decided to remove Vardhaman Apartment in east Delhi from the list of containment zones, as there was no new cases from here in the last four weeks. After Mansara Apartment, this is the second containment zone to be removed from the list.

Mr. Jain also said that the government was trying to resolve problems faced by people providing essential services while crossing the Delhi-Haryana border.

Also, the Delhi government on Thursday declared two more private hospitals, Maha Durga Charitable Trust Hospital and Sir Gangaram City Hospital, as COVID-19 treatment facilities, as there is a “shortage” of isolation beds at private hospitals, according to an official order.

“Medical Superintendents of these two hospitals are directed to make isolation beds facility COVID-19 functional at their respective hospital before May 3, 2020,” an order issued by Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department, Padmini Singla, said.

In a related development, a doctor at GB Pant Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research was tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The doctor was working till Thursday morning. Six people who came in his contact have been identified.

A woman nurse working at Jeevan Nursing Home in Karol Bagh has also been tested positive, said health department officials. “The nursing home is sanitised and staff who came in contact with her have been placed under quarantine,” the official added.