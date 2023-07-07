3 dead, 9 injured as van collides with bus in north-east Delhi

July 07, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - New Delhi

At least three persons died and nine injured on Thursday after a van lost its balance, jumped the road divider and collided head on with a DTC bus in north-east Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar area, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 12.30 p.m. at a flyover near Loni Gol Chakkar, close to Uttar Pradesh border. The van, a private vehicle, was being run as a taxi, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said that two deceased persons have been identified as Savita, 55, and Jitender, 25, while one is yet to be identified.

The DCP said that eight injured, including two teens aged 14 and one child aged 9, were moved to the GTB Hospital for treatment and some of them were critical.

He added that the driver of the van, Shiv Kumar, 35, is in the ICU in critical condition.

The DCP also said that the seven-seater van was over crowded and that the exact cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, two fire tenders were also rushed to the spot.

