3-day-old found abandoned in dumpyard in Delhi’s Nangloi, probe under way

March 22, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - New Delhi

Officials from the DCW said they found the girl child, who is now in hospital, after receiving information about her

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day-old girl child was found abandoned in a dumpyard in north-west Delhi’s Nangloi, the police said on Tuesday.

They have lodged an FIR and are investigating the matter.

Officials from the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said they had received information about the child, after which the police was informed and the girl taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. A team from DCW is present at the hospital with the child.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra K. Singh said that a tag was found on the hand of the girl, with her name, date and time of birth inscribed.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal has issued a notice to Delhi Police and sought an action-taken report. The Commission has also sought a copy of the FIR, along with details of the accused arrested in the matter. It has also sought details of the family of the child and a copy of the order passed by Child Welfare Committee in the matter.

