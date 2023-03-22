HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

3-day-old found abandoned in dumpyard in Delhi’s Nangloi, probe under way

Officials from the DCW said they found the girl child, who is now in hospital, after receiving information about her

March 22, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day-old girl child was found abandoned in a dumpyard in north-west Delhi’s Nangloi, the police said on Tuesday.

They have lodged an FIR and are investigating the matter.

Officials from the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said they had received information about the child, after which the police was informed and the girl taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. A team from DCW is present at the hospital with the child.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra K. Singh said that a tag was found on the hand of the girl, with her name, date and time of birth inscribed.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal has issued a notice to Delhi Police and sought an action-taken report. The Commission has also sought a copy of the FIR, along with details of the accused arrested in the matter. It has also sought details of the family of the child and a copy of the order passed by Child Welfare Committee in the matter.

Related Topics

Delhi / children / infants / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.