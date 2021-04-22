3 COVID Care Centres set up for policemen

NEW DELHI

22 April 2021 01:23 IST

Three COVID Care Centres have been set up for Delhi Police personnel and their families in Shahdara, Rohini and Dwarka, police said on Wednesday.

Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava said that a total of 30 oxygen beds will be available and these facilities are being set up with the help of Hamdard Foundation and Sewa Bharti. “Shahdara is functional with 78 beds [20 oxygen supported]. Rohini will operate soon with 20 beds [10 oxygen supported],” Mr. Shrivastava said in a tweet. PTS Dwarka facility will be the next to go operational, police said.

An Inspector rank officer will look after the facility and coordinate till patients get admission in hospitals.

