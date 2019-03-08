3 corridors of Metro phase-IV get Centre nod

Three of the six corridors proposed under Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro were approved by the Union Cabinet at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, a government statement said.

The Cabinet approved the three “priority corridors” that will have a total length of 61.679 km and will be constructed at a cost of ₹24,948.65 crore by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, in which the Centre and Delhi government have 50:50 stakes, the government said.

Of the total approved corridors, 22.359 km will be underground and 39.320 km will be elevated. The three corridors will have a total of 46 stations — 17 underground and 29 elevated.

The three corridors approved by the Cabinet will connect Aerocity to Tughlakabad, R.K. Ashram to Janakpuri West and Maujpur to Mukundpur.

Interchange stations

With the completion of these corridors, the length of the Delhi Metro will cross 400 km, the statement said, adding that the new corridors would increase the number of interchange stations available to commuters as well. The Aerocity to Tughlakabad corridor would improve connectivity to the airport.

In a statement, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said: “The above three corridors have been chosen as they have higher ridership and are extremely essential to address the congestion and pollution issues. [sic].”

The Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro had been pending approval for about four years after first being passed by the DMRC Board in 2014. On December 19, 2018, the six corridors proposed in Phase-IV were approved by the Delhi Cabinet at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, after back and forth between the Aam Aadmi Party dispensation and the BJP-ruled Centre over sharing of losses.

Reacting to the Union Cabinet’s decision, Mr. Kejriwal said in a tweet: “People of Delhi v disappointed that Centre has decided to approve only 3 of the 6 corridors. Why is Modi govt so much against the people of Delhi? Why does Modi govt create obstacles in every project? There shud be no politics wid Delhi’s development. Delhi is nation’s capital [sic].” Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said he was “disappointed” that the Union Cabinet approved only three corridors.

Referring to the Delhi Cabinet’s approval of six corridors in December, Mr. Gahlot said: “Even after more than two months of this decision, the Union Cabinet has approved only three corridors. No reasons have been given as to why all six corridors could not be approved. I hope that the Union Cabinet would approve the remaining three corridors as well at an early date.”

The Delhi government’s Finance Department had earlier raised objections to three of the six corridors, saying that they would not be financially viable. However, the Delhi Cabinet had overruled that and approved all six corridors, including the ones not cleared by the Union Cabinet on Thursday — Rithala to Narela, Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block and Inderlok to Indraprastha.