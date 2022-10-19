3 boys kidnapped from Rajasthan; bodies of two found in south Delhi

Case was registered in Bhiwadi after siblings went missing; third boy sent to children’s home

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
October 19, 2022 01:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Days after three siblings went missing from Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi, the Delhi police recovered two bodies from south Delhi’s Mehrauli area on Tuesday. The third boy has been sent to a children’s home in Lajpat Nagar.

The police said that an FIR was registered at the Bhiwadi police station in Rajasthan after a man filed a missing complaint of three of his sons, Aman, 13, Vipin, 8 and Shiwa, 6. The complainant said that his sons went missing on Saturday morning.

Ransom call

While the investigation was under way, the family received a ransom call from the accused.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rajasthan police nabbed the accused who revealed that he had killed the boys and dumped their bodies in the forest area behind the Qutub Minar metro station.

Crime Branch officers from Bhiwadi then came to Mehrauli to search for the bodies, DCP (South Delhi) Chandan Chowdhary said. “Two bodies were recovered. Meanwhile, Shiwa was found near Ahinsa Sthal picket on Monday,” she said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The DCP further added that the child was taken to a police station where he couldn’t disclose any details except his name and his father’s name. “Shiwa is presently at a children’s home in Lajpat Nagar where he will continue to stay since the probe is ongoing,” she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app